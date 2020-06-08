PLAYA DEL REY, Calif. – Miracle Shoe Repair is open for business again as retail restrictions have eased. But instead of greeting walk-up customers, owner Ray Karapetyan is taking mail-in orders.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, business was typically busy with walk-ins comprising a good chunk of it. But when stay-at-home orders took effect, business and sales for Karapetyan came to an almost complete halt.

What You Need To Know

Stay-at-Home order forced shoe repair shop to pivot to online orders



Working online has allowed owner to expand customer base



He's used social media platforms like TikTok to promote his service



Online business has been so successful he plans to continue after pandemic

"Because number one, we were told not to leave the house, and number two, it's like, even if you leave the house where are you going to go? You don't need shoes anymore. So I would say it was like a 90 percent drop," Karapetyan said.

After being denied a PPP loan, he needed to find a way to survive and pay his workers. So he turned to social media.

Having done a few mail-in orders in the past, he began a promotion letting people know they could send in their shoes for repairs.

Although he has a local clientele of around 8,000 customers, his pivot to online orders has been a success in allowing him to expand his customer base.

"We get packages from all over the nation, New jersey, like a couple of the boxes they're leaving to Oregon," Karapetyan said.

Pivoting to online orders has led to Karapetyan becoming more social media savvy. He's even using TikTok.

Instead of phone calls, he now conducts a lot of business using direct messages.

He gets photos from customers. After taking a look, he talks to them about what they'd like done and the price.

His online business has been such a success, he plans on continuing it even after the pandemic has passed.

"We're taking our shipping and mail-in orders to another level now, so it's way faster, safer," he said.