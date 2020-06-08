VENICE, Calif. – If you were to walk by the Guitar Connection on Rose Avenue in Venice, you might just hear the voice of 63-year-old Michael Van Voorhees emanating from the place.

Van Voorhees, who grew up in L.A., opened the store back in March of 1982.

“I’m kind of like the Johnny Carson of guitars over here, you know, people come in here, and it’s like hey how you doing? A couple of jokes, and what you looking for?” Van Voorhees said.

He has sold thousands of guitars over the years, most of them second hand.

“This is the Gibson wall, not all of the guitars on the wall are Gibson, but the majority are Gibson. Gibson is my favorite guitar company," he said, referring to one wall of the shop. "This one is from the 50s this one is from the 60s.”

As a life-long guitar player, his store has always been geared towards musicians. But after the shutdown, that, along with his strategy and hours are changing

His store sits in close proximity to two homeless encampments. Van Voorhees is getting older and he says big music stores are starting to cut into his bottom line:

“Just awful, there have been so many days when I made no money or I made less than $25. It just kills you and the two or three people that came in [were] high on crystal meth, just gave me a hard time. I’ve actually had knock out, drag out fights in here with people.”

When he was forced to shut down due to Covid-19, he started seeing customers by appointment only.

“Since the lockdown appointment-only has been very very successful for me. I don’t see as many people, but the people I do see are ready to buy something. They say, 'I’m looking for so and so do you have one,'” Van Voorhees said.

Now that the nation is reopening, the shutdown’s lessons are leading to permanent changes in his store. He is getting rid of business hours altogether and only tending to clients by appointments. He’s also shifting inventory from the more inexpensive player guitars, which he can’t afford to compete with, to highly-coveted collectors’ guitars.

Van Voorhees says the change is good, because it will let him focus more on his music.

“Maybe I’ll spend more time on my music . . . I always feel better about my life after we’ve had a three-hour jam session that went well,” he said.

The change might mean that you can no longer just walk up to the Guitar Connection, but the music emanating from the place will still be there.