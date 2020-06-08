This year marks the 150th anniversary of the city of Rome and a big summer of events had been planned.

Due to the coronavirus, Honor America Days, Canal Fest, and the World Series of Bocce have all been canceled.

Members of the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce say this will certainly have an impact on businesses and tourism dollars, and suspect many communities will feel the same struggle.

The chamber is still trying to promote businesses on social media, and some events are being rescheduled for later in the summer.

President Bill Guglielmo says,"We look forward to doing what we can to welcome people and we encourage people to continue shopping in Rome. Shopping in Rome is very important because the sales tax money that's generated helps to fund government and provide those essential services that we're all used to having."

You can stay up to date on rescheduled or upcoming events by visiting Romechamber.com.

