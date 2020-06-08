New York state is allowing day camps to reopen June 29, giving kids something to look forward to as summer months approach.

What You Need To Know Hamburg gym will offer fitness summer camp for kids



To make sure everyone is safe, they'll use the parking lot and be held virtually



Classes should start by July

If you’re looking for an option close to home, look no further than your backyard or parking lot.

Snow, rain or shine, Buffalo Multifit in Hamburg has kept its clients busy and maybe even a little cold, using parking lots as a gym.

"We are doing all our training outside since the gym is closed," Caroline Lawson, the owner of Buffalo Multifit said.

Lawson and her team have taken gym workouts and gone virtual, too. With the success of this new normal, she's decided to move forward with plans for the summer camp she was planning for kids.

"Give mom and dad a break and get those kids active," Lawson said. "Not just physically, but mentally as well."

A study from the Columbia University Center for Children’s Environmental Health shows kids gain weight during the summer when school is out.

With the lock down, researchers write that time has basically doubled and "exacerbates all the risk factors for weight gain associated with summer recess."

This could lead to lifelong impacts. This is all the more reason for Lawson to make her summer camp available in two ways.

One way is to use the gyms parking lot to keep kids apart with smaller class sizes and extra equipment so they don't share and have the workouts available online.

"Get them out of the house and also show them they are not alone, other kids are going through the same thing," Lawson said.

Lawson is hoping mid-July classes can start; it all depends on what phase we are in and state approval. In the meantime though, she says there are fun ways to keep kids active, now.

"It's amazing what you can do with a hill," she smiled.

Lawson suggests heading to the driveway and turn a rope ladder into a hop scotch and break out the yoga mat.

"Teach them pushups or sit ups, have fun," Lawson said. "So, they grow up not thinking that fitness is something like 'Ugh, I have to do this.'"