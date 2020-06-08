MELBOURNE, Fla. – Do you have a Ring or Nest camera for your home?

​​A Florida Tech student's work is uncovering flaws in security and doorbell cameras as the technology products continue to explode in the commercial marketplace.

"It was just poking at the device until it broke," senior computer science major Blake Janes said.

Sounds easy. But what Janes uncovered is hard to believe. The computer science major found a big flaw in the way modern security or doorbell cameras protect your privacy.

It has to do with two servers. One is a key server, which initially provides a 'key', or password, to allow the user to access the video stream of the camera. But Blake says if you change your password, say to prevent someone with the old password from using the camera, there's a big issue.

"The key server won't give new keys, but if you already have access to that video server, you can maintain your access, if some cases for 30 minutes, in some far, far longer," Janes said.

"What Blake discovered, when given that access, there are ways of manipulating that access can remain permanent," Florida Tech I-T Chair​​ Dr. T.J. O'Connor said.

Dr. O'Conner isn't surprised Blake made such a discovery but more that the problem was there in the first place.

"I think in some ways it's shocking the grandiosity of the mistake involved," he said.

In a relatively new technology field, he expects bugs, but when it involves people’s privacy it's a higher level of concern.

Blake reached out to companies like Amazon Ring, Google Nest and others about their product flaws.

He was pleasantly surprised when they answered and put fixes in the works right away.

"Unfortunately, I haven't been able to get back in the lab to test them because of the coronavirus, but I will choose to believe them, and verify their claims later," Janes said.

Google Nest actually awarded Blake $3,000 for his work, which he plans to use towards grad school at Florida Tech.

Both Blake and Dr. O'Connor say it's very important to know what your cameras are showing, protect your passwords, and who has access to them.