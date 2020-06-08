NATIONWIDE -- For generations of kids, Warner Bros. “Looney Tunes” cartoon character Elmer Fudd was inseparable from his rifle when hunting “wabbits.”

Of course, while hunting Bugs Bunny, he usually ends up injuring himself.

The recently launched “Looney Tunes” reboot on HBO Max will feature a change to the iconic character. Elmer Fudd will no longer carry a gun, and, similarly, Yosemite Sam won’t be carrying his trademark pistols.

“We’re not doing guns,” series executive producer Peter Browngardt told the New York Times over the weekend. The over-the-top cartoon violence that is a “Looney Toons” staple will remain, however, with dynamite still on tap.

The move was in response to gun violence in America. “Looney Toons Cartoons” debuted in May and is currently streaming on HBO Max.