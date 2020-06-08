MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Workers are trying to repair a large hole that opened up in Marion County on Sunday near the Baseline Landfill.
The hole is several feet wide and several feet deep. It opened up at the intersection of Baseline Road and Dogwood Road – just south of Ocala. Crews were busy pouring concrete into the hole to try to stabilize the site.
Workers say it could take up to a week to fix.
Shop owners nearby say they're worried about business.
“From them not being able to get in this way, and to come that way, I think they have to do a u turn. So yeah, probably close early this week,” said Sarah Dandridge, who owns a nearby deli.
Just minutes after the hole opened up, surveillance video captured a car flipping in mid-air. A 60-year old driver was rushed to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.