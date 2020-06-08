MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Workers are trying to repair a large hole that opened up in Marion County on Sunday near the Baseline Landfill.

What You Need To Know

  • Crews repairing large hole near Marion County roadway

  • Hole opened up over the weekend

  • One driver was injured

​​The hole is several feet wide and several feet deep. It opened up at the intersection of Baseline Road and Dogwood Road – just south of Ocala. Crews were busy pouring concrete into the hole to try to stabilize the site.

Workers say it could take up to a week to fix.

Shop owners nearby say they're worried about business.

“From them not being able to get in this way, and to come that way, I think they have to do a u turn. So yeah, probably close early this week,” said Sarah Dandridge, who owns a nearby deli.

Just minutes after the hole opened up, surveillance video captured a car flipping in mid-air. A 60-year old driver was rushed to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.