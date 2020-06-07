WORCESTER - Governor Baker‘s announcement means it’s "go time" for limited sports programs and activities, and facilities like the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center are gearing up.



The Worcester Ice Center will open Monday morning.

Small supervised groups of 10 skaters will be allowed on the ice at one time. In Phase II, skaters must be under the age of 18, locker rooms are closed, and masks are required for anyone off the ice.

General manager Derek Alfama says they’ve been busy making the facility look brand new and are excited to see people again.



Alfama said, “We’re going to take it one day at a time. It’s going to be a huge impact to have the public come back: our youth groups, the Junior Railers, Worcester White Hawks , the Worcester Junior hockey team. We’re excited to have all those players come back because that’s the lifeline of our facility.”



The Worcester Ice Center closed in March. Alfama says it was set to be their best spring yet, but they lost the chance to host many tournaments.