TAMPA, Fla. — Despite the pandemic, air travel is picking up and as states move along in their reopening phases

What You Need To Know CDC: If you are sick, don't fly

Keep distance at airport, wear mask, use hand sanitizer

Download boarding pass to phone



If you're planning on flying sometime soon, there are steps you can take to help keep yourself well.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first thing you need to assess before you do any traveling is, are you sick? If you have any symptoms, stay home.

While you're at the airport, make sure to maintain social distancing guidelines, staying six feet away from others whenever possible.

Wear a mask at all times.

Pay attention to every surface you touch.

Can't touch this.



No really though...https://t.co/vhyj10l7fU — Tampa Intl Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) June 4, 2020

And have plenty of hand sanitizer available and ready to use frequently throughout your journey. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently and after touching common surfaces

Even though airlines are taking extra steps to clean and sanitize planes in-between flights, it doesn't hurt to do a little wiping down of the things at your seat when you board.

You'll want to turn the circulation knob above you on high, to help move the air in front of you, possibly breaking up virus particles.

If you can, try to maintain social distancing on the plane as well, sitting away from other passengers.

Finally, if you don't feel comfortable traveling yet, contact your airline and try to move your trip.

Tampa International Airport recently released five ways you can remain touchless at their airport.

The tips include: Downloading a boarding pass to your cell phone, bringing your own water bottle and using credit cards and touchless payments whenever possible.