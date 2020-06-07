Governor Charlie Baker gives the green light for Phase II of the state’s re-opening, also called the ‘cautious’ phase.

This is the phase where the majority of businesses will reopen. Massachusetts will enter phase two on Monday, June 8.



Governor Baker said, "We've made tremendous progress. We've been successful in bending the curve of COVID-19 and the metrics reflect that progress."



Governor Baker commends Massachusetts residents for doing their part to slow the spread of coronavirus. The state says key public health trends are moving in the right direction to start phase two of re-opening.



"The start of Phase II is a bright spot for our Commonwealth. It marks progress and will hopefully breathe new life into our economy for more sectors,” Baker said.



The first step in Phase II will open retail with limitations, outdoor dining at restaurants, hotels, childcare facilities, athletic fields, pools and playgrounds. The second step will open nail salons, spas, and indoor dining at restaurants. The date for the second step is yet to be determined.



Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said, "Governor Baker and I have been able to witness first hand the great work that so many have done to comply with the safety standards and guidances making workplaces safer for workers and customers."



Governor Baker said the state is still ways away from a new normal which will require medical breakthroughs. The state will continue keeping a close eye on the percentage of positive tests.



Baker said, "We've asked a lot of everybody here in the commonwealth. Every family, every business, every employer, every government agency, every individual to get to this point."



Phase II also opens health services like routine appointments. The only ones not included or cosmetic surgeries and day programs.

See the Full List Here of What Can Open in Step One of Phase II: