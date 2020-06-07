Starting tomorrow, you can make a reservation to camp at New York state parks. Camping arrival dates will start on June 22.

Campers are reminded of a few things:

Practice social distancing and bring and wear a face covering

Respect the rules of the campground

Do your part to keep the campground, parks and beaches open and safe for everyone

Camping capacity is limited and visitors must make an advance registration before arriving at a campground.

Starting at 9 a.m., you are encouraged to make your reservations at www.newyorkstateparks.reserveamerica.com.