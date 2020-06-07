Starting tomorrow, you can make a reservation to camp at New York state parks. Camping arrival dates will start on June 22.
Campers are reminded of a few things:
- Practice social distancing and bring and wear a face covering
- Respect the rules of the campground
- Do your part to keep the campground, parks and beaches open and safe for everyone
Camping capacity is limited and visitors must make an advance registration before arriving at a campground.
Starting at 9 a.m., you are encouraged to make your reservations at www.newyorkstateparks.reserveamerica.com.