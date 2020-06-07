WORCESTER - Outdoor dining in Massachusetts is allowed to begin Monday, but for many restaurants, it won't be an easy feat.

Worcester’s The Hangover Pub and Broth ramen Bar owner Michael Arrastia says he has a patio area, but will only be able to have three tables with social distancing measures.

He’s applied for a temporary permit with the city to put more tables on the sidewalk. Other Green Street restaurants are asking the city to shut down the street on select days to allow for more space for tables on the road.

Arrastia thinks it’s a great idea. He said, “We’d have to figure out how to bus people in or some kind of system of transporting people over. But we all win from it. Anything I do to promote would help Buck’s [Whiskey & Burger Bar] or would help Banner [Bar and Grille] Any population Banner brings in, would help me. That type of cross-promotion would be incredible.”

Arrastia expects the summer months will be the most difficult as many people, like college students, are no longer in the city. His restaurants will continue with only takeout and delivery until the city approves his permits.

Photo courtesy: The Hangover Pub/Facebook