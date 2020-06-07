ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday’s severe weather took a nasty turn last night when a tornado touched down in Orlando, damaging homes and downing tree limbs and power lines.

There were several tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings issued across the region Saturday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service is expected to be out this morning surveying the destruction left behind.

A number of homes sustained damage near Lake Margaret Drive and Fern Creek Avenue. About 30 to 50 families were displaced by the storms.

Some roofs appear to be blown off entirely in some spots, destroyed and wiped out in others. Tree limbs still litter yards, roadways and sidewalks here in the area.

It was a scary situation for many last night who said the storm came in so quickly. Some homes remained without power Sunday morning.

Alex Garcia and his family said they huddled in the bathroom for safety when the storm hit and it struck fast.

A neighbor says it sounded like a train came through his #Orlando neighborhood last night. A line of storms, including a tornado caused significant damage, including to this home. Live this am on @MyNews13. pic.twitter.com/z1EnaGNz0r — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) June 7, 2020

“It was just horrible, it was a horrible experience," Garcia said. "I don’t wish that on nobody. But luckily, it’s all material stuff. My family is fine, I’m fine and that’s all that matters right now, it’s all that matters."

Garcia said the inside of his home is filled with glass but other than that, not too much else was damaged.

Meanwhile, Kim Dill and her family thought they were in the clear saturday afternoon, saying the tornado warnings had expired a few minutes earlier and were waiting for the storms to pass so their daughter and her friends could go swimming outside.

“And we were in the family room, I had the three girls and we were talking about outside and what was going on and she noticed the winds and she pointed to me and said ‘mom’, " Dill said. "And I looked out and I thought, 'that is not right.' I’ve never seen winds like that, I knew it wasn’t even hurricane winds.

One woman I spoke with this morning is shifting through some of the damage out here, saying she’s finding photos and clothes that aren’t hers that were blown in by the tornado @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/edI2q2zLQk — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) June 7, 2020

"And then, I immediately heard the train sound and I started yelling at all of them to get them in the closet, grabbed the dogs threw them in the closet. And I thought, this is actually the real deal."

The Dills said they’ve got windows blown out and boarded up, the exteriors of their house damaged from the tornado.

But they said their neighbors were hit worse and they'll get to work clening up there home and help their neighbors.

A lot of people just grateful they’re okay and were able to wait out the worst of the storms from a safe spot.