ORLANDO, Fla. — A day of strong weather Saturday did not damper the voices of protesters fighting for equality.

Demonstrators took to downtown Orlando Saturday following George Floyd's death last week.

Thousands of people took to the streets to continue the fight for equal rights.

The peaceful protesters made their way from Lake Eola to City Hall.

And Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is applauding the community for coming together for change.

Starting Sunday night, the 8 p.m. curfew will be lifted for downtown Orlando.

The county curfew of 10 p.m., however is still in effect.