LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County mother is pleading for answers after her son was shot and killed in a parking lot three weeks ago.

What You Need To Know Jackie Lockhart asking for public's help in murder of her son Lamonte

Lamont Lockhart shot and killed May 15 in his car in Lowe's parking lot on US 441

Police investigating, seeking info on silver pickup truck seen at the scene

There has been no arrests but Mt. Dora Police are focusing on one key piece of evidence.

On Friday, Jackie Lockhart visited the scene where 22-year-old Lamonte Lockhart was killed.

According to police, he was sitting in his car in the Lowe’s store parking lot at U.S. Highway 441 about 9 p.m. on May 15 when a silver truck pulled up and shots were fired. Lockhart died at the scene.

“Whoever did this, I want you to come forth and do the right thing,” Jackie Lockhart said Friday. “And if you come forth, and the law enforcement don't have to come get you, and you turn yourself in, I will ask the judge to have mercy on you."

The Lockhart family said they'll match a $5,000 reward being currently offered by crime stoppers.

Police are asking anyone with information about the truck or any details about the shooting to contact them at (352) 735-7130.

Mt. Dora Police are seeking information on this truck, seen at the scene of the May 15 fatal shooting of Lamonte Lockhart in the Lowe's parking lot at U.S. Highway 441. (Mt. Dora Police)