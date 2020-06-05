TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Being a small business owner is tough, but trying to launch a business during the coronavirus pandemic while the state is shut down is even tougher.

What You Need To Know Let's Roll Space Coast was supposed to have grand opening in March



Multi-generational family that runs Titusville business had to regroup



Let's Roll Space Coast was supposed to open in mid-March during spring break, but the coronavirus delayed their plans by a few months. The roller-skating rink and event venue is a family affair, and their life investment was on the line during the COVID-19 quarantine.

President Brantley Bostick says that because trucks weren't able to deliver the necessary supplies during the pandemic, opening their doors to guests was on hold.

“It's truly a family business — Mom, grandma, two aunts, grandpa, wife, mother-in-law, all hands on deck,” Bostick says.

Kim Neville says failure is not an option and is excited about the prospect of finally seeing their business thrive.

“We didn't get any loans or anything, so all of this is out of pocket,” she says.

Lauren Bostick was born and raised in the Titusville area, so she's seen all the ups and downs the city has gone through. With the space industry coming back, she says this is the place to set up shop.

“Nine years ago when the shuttle ended, this place became deserted. Businesses had to close,” Bostick says. “Now we have a skating rink so there's multiple things we can do to bring business back to the town.”

The family is hoping to be Titusville's next multi-generational business. Let's Roll Space Coast's soft opening is June 19, and it's expected to be fully open for business at the beginning of July.