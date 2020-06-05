WASHINGTON — Several small business owners were accidentally paid twice via the Small Business Administration’s rescue loan program after a result of a glitch in the federal government’s loan portal, according to sources familiar with the matter.

While some small business owners faced challenges getting funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, others ended up getting their money twice. We broke the news of this error a month ago.

We have independently verified at least 30 cases in which borrowers discovered that duplicate loans were direct-deposited into their bank accounts after they applied for the Paycheck Protection Program through a variety of lenders. A Reuters report estimates over 1 thousand duplicate loans were issued, which could amount to $116 million.

The error represents a sliver of the 4.48 million loans the agency has approved.

The program was launched in April to allow small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic to apply with a bank for a forgivable government-backed loan.

“Friday morning we were funded by Square, Saturday morning we woke up and we were funded by Chase,” said Matt Pease, who owns a manufacturing company with his wife in Cleveland.

The duplication may have been caused by a blind spot in the Small Business Administration’s loan processor, according to several people with knowledge. Some borrowers may have used their Employer Identification Number to apply to one lender and a Social Security Number to apply to another.

The form specifically allows for either number to be utilized, since independent contractors can also apply for PPP Loans. Pease discovered that’s exactly what happened when he looked into the matter with a representative from his local Small Business Administration branch.

“I asked asked him what EIN number do you have, He read off the 9 digits. I was like, 'that’s my wife’s social security number. I have no idea how that happened,'” Pease explained.

The SBA sent banks a list of borrowers with duplicate loans. Chase, Paypal and Square told Spectrum News they are working with the agency and directly to cancel any extra loans. The agency can only guarantee one loan per borrower.

"I wanted to make sure we got the money back as quickly as possible,” said Jon Koerber, president of software company Class Juggler in Northern California that received a duplicate loan.

While returning the money for some borrowers was a straightforward process, others like Koerber say it took weeks and hours of patience. Koerber was granted a loan through PayPal, but he had to navigate a complicated web of the company’s subsidiaries.

"Webbank did the wiring of the funds, Loan builder did the communication of the funding after the deposit occurred, but they are pushing the money back through their own bank which is Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara California. I probably spent about six hours of time total over a couple of weeks just working through this,” Koerber explained.

Borrower Jon Koerber shares documentation from multiple companies associated with Paypal, which he said caused a lot of confusion in returning the duplicate loans.

"It’s done, I’m glad I got through this, got the money back to them, I haven’t gotten any confirmation they have received it, I sent it on the 28th of May,” he added.

In exchange for returning the money, Koerber said he got slapped with fees for receiving the funds and sending them back out.

“That’s like saying, 'here’s 50 bucks, let’s just put that in the trash can,'” he explained, although he remains optimistic his bank, Wells Fargo, will ultimately refund him.

Some business owners tell Spectrum News they are still attempting to return the money. Those who do not return the extra cash could be referred to the Department of Justice, which is investigating potential fraud within the program.