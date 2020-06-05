JCPenney announced late Thursday that it plans to close many of their stores nationwide, including a store in Rome.

It’s disappointing news for many shoppers.

What You Need To Know Several JCPenney locations in Central New York are closing



The company recently filed for bankruptcy



About 500 stores have been able to reopen since the pandemic began

Tracy Turck said she has shopped at JCPenney for 20 years, looking for deals.

"If you don't have a lot of money to spend, JC Penney is great, and the quality is good," she said. "Not just clothes, but shoes and anything else they sell."

Many other JCPenney stores across Upstate New York will also be closing, including the ones in Oswego Plaza, Sangertown Square, Fingerlakes Mall, and Destiny USA.

"I think it's a big loss to the community," Turck said.

JC Penney is closing several stores, including many here in Upstate New York (including this pictured Rome location). Shoppers say it is disappointing news. They’ll miss the deals. @SPECNewsCNY pic.twitter.com/5F8yjh7Br2 — Melissa Krull (@MKrullTV) June 5, 2020

The in-person selection and experience will be gone for many locations, but shoppers also feel for the company's employees.

"It's gonna put a lot of people out of work because they're going out of business and stuff. It's gonna be kind of sad," said Jerry Robbins Jr. of Rome.

The closures are part of JCPenney’s bankruptcy process.

About 500 stores have been able to reopen as they continue to also deal with coronavirus-related closures.