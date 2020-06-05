ORLANDO, Fla. — A special walk and prayer service will take place in Orlando on the seventh straight day of George Floyd protests in the city.

At 9 a.m. Friday, people will walk from Camping World Stadium down to Division Avenue, where local faith leaders will hold a prayer service. Organizers are calling it a walk of mourning.

Pastor Tim Johnson of the Orlando World Outreach Center and Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill are among those who will be in attendance.

Protests and riots have broken out all over the country since Floyd’s death. The black man pleaded for air after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, had his knee on Floyd's throat for nearly ten minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired and have been charged in Floyd’s death.

“This is not a protest,” explained Tim Johnson, the senior pastor of Orlando World Outreach Center in a press release. “This is a walk to mourn those who have been the victim of injustice in our nation. We must mourn together to heal together."

This walk of mourning comes after six straight days of protests through downtown Orlando. Another protest is expected in the afternoon.

The mayor of Orange County wants to continue the conversation, through a virtual town hall at 3 p.m. Friday.

“I believe that this is something designed to have a positive impact on our community to help us deal with the issues before us,” said Mayor Jerry Demings.

Demings is encouraging these protestors to take part and anyone who has a stake in the issues.