JC Penney is closing 154 stores nationwide as part of its bankruptcy process, several of those stores are in Central New York, including the Destiny USA location.

The retailer will be closing in Oswego Plaza, Sangertown Mall in New Hartford, Freedom Mall in Rome, and Finger Lakes Mall in Auburn.

About 500 stores have been able to reopen, as the company struggles to emerge from bankruptcy and COVID-19 closures.