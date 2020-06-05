CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Eleven North Carolina attorneys are offering free legal services for people arrested on misdemeanor charges while protesting police brutality.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested 120 people during the first five days of demonstrations. Arrests include failure to disperse, weapons charges, and assault on government officials. Criminal defense attorney Darlene Harris hopes offering free representation can help activists feel safe enough to continue demonstrating.
“As a black attorney, we definitely need to stand up for what we believe in and this is what I personally believe in,” Harris said.
Activist group Charlotte Uprising is also covering bail for arrested demonstrators. It has a jail support hotline, 980-224-2097
Harris can be reached through her website.