CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Eleven North Carolina attorneys are offering free legal services for people arrested on misdemeanor charges while protesting police brutality.

What You Need To Know CMPD arrested 120 people during the first five days of demonstrations in Charlotte



11 North Carolina attorneys are offering free legal services for arrested protesters



Activist group Charlotte Uprising is also covering bail for arrested demonstrators

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested 120 people during the first five days of demonstrations. Arrests include failure to disperse, weapons charges, and assault on government officials. Criminal defense attorney Darlene Harris hopes offering free representation can help activists feel safe enough to continue demonstrating.

“As a black attorney, we definitely need to stand up for what we believe in and this is what I personally believe in,” Harris said.

Activist group Charlotte Uprising is also covering bail for arrested demonstrators. It has a jail support hotline, 980-224-2097

Harris can be reached through her website.