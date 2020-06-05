MAITLAND, Fla. – Movie theaters in Florida have been given the go-ahead to reopen in Florida’s phase two, which went to effect Friday.

​​And while many major theater chains are waiting, Enzian Theater, Central Florida’s arthouse theater plans to reopen June 12.

The theater will be adhering to CDC recommendations by implementing a number of safety measures.

“Our comfortable seating you’ve all come to love will be physically distanced to ensure your safety,” the Enzian said in a news release.

The theater will also be operating at 50 percent capacity.

As far as showtimes and what films will be shown, the Enzian said it’s still finalizing those details and will share more next week.

Shortly after the theater closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, it began releasing indie films through its Enzian on Demand service. A portion of the proceeds from the film rentals went to the theater.

The Enzian’s outdoor restaurant, Eden Bar, reopened weeks ago and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

While other theaters closed their doors, a few drive-in theaters in Florida remained open, including the Ocala Drive-In.