DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Though it ended up being canceled due to weather, a planned protest in Daytona Beach sparked a conversation among city leaders about the need to speak out on critical issues versus the duty to keep citizens safe during a pandemic.

What You Need To Know

"I Can't Breathe" protest originally planned for Thursday evening



Mayor Henry: Nation dealing with a dual crisis



New date for protest not yet announced



It's a situation we’re seeing across the nation. Protesters standing shoulder-to-shoulder for justice while also being reminded to distance themselves because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry said he thought about that paradox at length during the planning of the “I Can’t Breathe” protest, originally scheduled for Thursday night.

“I, for one, was opposed to marches and rallies initially," Henry explained. "But I came to understand some issues are so transformational and monumental that you have to take a stand.”

While Henry says he understands the need to speak out, large crowds are still a worry as the virus is still out there.

“George Floyd shouted that 'I can’t breathe,'" said Henry. "Those of us that can breathe have to be wise and be prudent and do all that we can to be safe.”

While many thousands take to the streets across the country, that doesn't mean the virus is no longer a threat.

“If we preach this for two and a half months you don’t wake up one day and say you are all free and all clear,” Henry said.

He went on to say we as a nation are now dealing with a dual crisis and need to think collectively how to safely respond to both.

“We have to be able to walk and chew bubble gum at the same time, deal with two issues at once — the issue of police brutality and the issue of COVID — and the crisis are both with us and we have to confront them both,” said Henry.

The mayor did point out he is happy with how the coronavirus has been handled in Daytona Beach and says so far there has not been a new spike.

As of right now, the new date for this protest has not been announced.