MASON, Ohio– Less than 24 hours after filing a lawsuit against Dr. Amy Acton to reopen Kings Island, the amusement parks were granted its request by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

What You Need To Know

After Kings Island filed a lawsuit against Dr. Amy Acton, Governor DeWine ordered amusement parks and water parks can reopen on June 19



Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmeman said the parks are working on specific opening dates as they confirm details with the Governor



Zimmerman said they are looking forward to welcoming guests once again.

DeWine did not address the lawsuit specifically during his Friday briefing, but gave the go-ahead for parks to reopen, just no immediately.

"We are announcing today that two weeks from today, the casinos, racinos, amusement parks, water parks, will be able to open," DeWine proclaimed. "Our outdoor theaters, we have several outdoor theaters here in Ohio, once they submit a plan, I'm sure that they will be able to reopen as well."

DeWine said Cedar Fair submitted a detailed reopening plan, that he was impressed by, calling them quite elaborate and consistent with the state's recommended guidelines.

Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmerman posted this statement on its website after the announcement.

"We are very pleased to announce that our Ohio parks, including Cedar Point and Kings Island, have been cleared to reopen. We will provide specific opening dates just as soon as we confirm details with the Governor. We appreciate the cooperation and support of all those that are working hard to help us and the state of Ohio reopen. We cannot wait to welcome back our loyal guests to Ohio's treasured amusement parks, which have brought fun and happiness to generations of families."

Full statement here:

The lawsuit amended Friday morning claims Dr. Amy Acton's actions to keep the parks closed are abusing the powers of her office and is unconstitutional conduct.

But now that the park is set to reopen, Ohioans can look forward to riding Kings Island's newest attraction, the Orion - it's tallest, fastest and longest steel rollercoaster.

One longtime Kings Island visitor, Brian Geary, who says he's counting down the days until the park reopens.

"I had a gastric sleeve done in 2018," he said. "I used to be 330 pounds, and I couldn't ride certain rides because I was too big. And now I can ride every ride at Kings Island. And hopefully, I'll be going up to Cedar Point to ride some of the rides there I wasn't able to ride ten years ago."

Geary said he's looking forward to all the coasters, including Orion.

Cedar Fair said they are working on solidifying an official reopen date and will update everyone on their website when a decision has been made.