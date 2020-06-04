PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Although gyms in Texas are allowed to reopen now during the coronavirus pandemic, other fitness center owners are choosing to stay closed, including some rock climbing ones. As Texas business leaders figure out their financial footing, climbers across Central Texas were desperate to get back on the wall, somehow.

Damir Okanovic is not your average neighbor. He does back flips off his deck and has a Ninja Warrior training course in his backyard. That is also where you can find Okanovic with his roommate and good friend, Riley Wood, balancing and bouncing on a slack line. Both have been pretty bummed gyms closed for weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, so they decided to build their own.

Of all the activities, Okanovic and Wood do together, the one that stuck with the duo the most was rock climbing.

“I’ve seen how the community was. I've seen how people are and how passionate they can be about something as small as climbing back then, which is a huge sport now. I wanted to be part of that. It’s definitely a community, it’s definitely a sport where people help each other. It’s like having a family,” Okanovic said.



Roommates and good friends Damir Okanovic and Riley wood work on their rock climbing wall in their backyard (Spectrum News)

Within the week gyms closed, the roommates looked up blueprints, bought supplies and materials, and constructed their own rock wall in their backyard. They got the climbing holds from local gyms that were selling some and put up their own routes.

“I love to climb. When I’m not at the gym, I want to still climb. Home was a great choice to build one,” Okanovic said.

Once the routes are set up, Okanovic and Wood put on their climbing shoes, chalk up, and get right to it. Okanovic does not want to lose his power, technique, or endurance. It helps to know roommate Wood has got his back when it comes to cheering him on, spotting him, and giving advice about how to get over the crux of a route.

“Everyone who is in the community is into the outdoors, is into surrounded themselves with like-minded people. I also just like being active and just pushing myself with other people. I think it’s really fun,” Wood said.

Gyms in Texas were allowed to reopen on May 18 with some restrictions under the orders of Gov. Greg Abbott. But the owners of some rock climbing gyms are not rushing. Some have reopened weeks after they were allowed to with limited capacity and only to members, while others remain closed.

While the wall behind their Pflugerville house is nice to have, Okanovic said it not the same as being in a huge gym with many friends rooting you on. So, until the walls of physical distancing come down completely, these roommates will keep working on themselves and use the wall in their backyard.

“I want to be the best version of me. Even though I’m good, I want to be better, and if I get better, I want to be even more better,” Okanovic said.