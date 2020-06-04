TEXAS – Hundreds of Texans working for arts organizations have been laid off and furloughed because of the global pandemic, according to new numbers from Americans for the Arts, a nationwide arts advocacy nonprofit.

What You Need To Know

The new survey asks “artists, arts organizations, and arts agencies of all types, genres, sizes, and tax statuses” questions about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted them financially.

So far, over 14,000 organizations have filled out the survey nationwide, reporting a totally financial impact of over $900,000,000. Since the survey is still open, it’s possible additional organizations could still respond and those numbers could go up.

About 1,000 Texas arts organizations and artists responded to the survey so far.

Those Texas respondents reported a total loss of $72,308,100 as of Thursday morning, with a median financial impact of $30,600 per organization.

About 30 percent of those surveyed in Texas reported their organization expects the overall financial impact of the coronavirus to be “extremely severe.”

227 Texas respondents said they’d either had to lay off or furlough staff— totaling 1,513 layoffs and 2,957 furloughs. And only 61 percent of the organizations said they believed they would survive the impact of the pandemic.

The biggest financial concern for these organizations seems to be that usual donors just aren’t giving to arts groups— 69 percent of Texas respondents said “reduced philanthropic giving” is a major concern for their organization.

While these organizations reported grim numbers, many also said they’re still trying to do good in their community during this time.

64 percent of Texas respondents agreed with the statement, “My organization has been delivering artistic content in order to raise community spirits and morale during social distancing/quarantine.”

And 64 percent said they were still trying to deliver their “cultural products” to communities by creating content on websites and social media.

The survey is still open for additional arts organization to participate; they can do so by clicking this link.