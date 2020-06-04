TC Hooligans Bar and Grill in Greece shut its doors in mid-March when the pandemic hit. It was takeout only — until Thursday.

What You Need To Know Rochester restaurants are reopening for outdoor dining as part of the state's Phase 2 reopening

Customers says it felt great to be able to go out and have a meal again

Servers wear masks and walk around with hand sanitizer

"My staff is excited, the customers haven't stopped calling," says Owner Joe Ferrari. "We can't wait to put our workers back to work and see our customers today."



Under blue skies and bright sunshine, the restaurant reopened its outdoor patio before noon. People were waiting to get in.

When the pandemic hit most of the 60 employees here were temporarily out of jobs. They’re all coming back and excited to start working @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/lR0Gprz33S — Cristina Domingues (@CristinaTVNews) June 4, 2020

After months of takeout to support local businesses, Mary and Dan Lerkins of Charlotte said it felt great to be able to go out and have a meal again.

"I feel a little more confident now because we've seen other states that have opened up and they seem to be functioning fairly well," Mary says. "I'm more comfortable outside than being in a crowded bar area."

Mary says that she feels safe with all the new guidelines that restaurants have to follow. Servers wear masks and walk around with hand sanitizer, some tables have been removed so they can spread out, you're only allowed inside to use the bathroom, there are strict cleaning regulations and, if the patio is full, you'll be asked to wait in your car until a table opens up.

When things started to shut down at Hooligans, most of the 60 employees who work there temporarily lost their jobs. Now, as things slowly start to reopen, all have said they are coming back.

"I couldn't sleep last night. It was like the first day of high school again," laughs server Stephanie Ho.

Like the other servers, Ho was excited to get back to work. The mother of two had gone on unemployment and was worried about paying the bills, but she says waitressing at the restaurant was about than just the tips she'll soon get back.

Things will be different. You can’t go inside to eat or drink. There are fewer tables so they can be spread apart. Servers have masks and hand sanitizer right in their pockets pic.twitter.com/1ENLCmytYs — Cristina Domingues (@CristinaTVNews) June 4, 2020

"For me, besides my income, I feel like we're such a big part of the community. People go out to eat because it's their enjoyment, it's their stress reliever," she said.



No one knows exactly when things might change again. And masks could become part of the new normal at restaurants. Ferrari said they're ready to go, no matter what.



"It's going to be a bit of a learning curve and like I told my team, 'Let's not get stressed out. Everyone's learning at the same time as we are. We'll figure it out as we go along and we'll get through it.'"