NORTH CAROLINA – Many restaurants have been relying on third-party ordering apps over the past months to stay afloat but, for many, the fees charged by the companies are hitting their wallets.

According to the website for popular app UberEats, participating restaurants choose to pay a 15 percent commission.

While that might not seem like a lot, even under phase 2, where restaurants are allowed to operate with limited capacities, owners are still struggling with reduced customer bases.

“The first week it was relatively slow. Then it was down about 25 percent,” Gene Bordinger, who ones Emma Key’s in Greensboro said.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Bordinger says app orders have increased from around 15 percent to nearly 50 percent.

Some businesses say this model isn’t sustainable for their budgets.

“Restaurants aren’t that profitable to begin with,” said Bordinger. “And when you’re taking 20 to 25 percent right off the top, it makes it very difficult to sustain it.”