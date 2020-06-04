Syracuse restaurants are slowly starting to open up. People can once again enjoy outdoor seating since the coronavirus pandemic began. Restaurants were given a day to prepare for the latest changes.

"We always knew this day was coming,” said Beer Belly Deli and Pub owner Lauren Monforte. “I always had faith we'd be back here.”

After not being able to dine out for almost three months, people can finally get a taste of what life was like before the pandemic.

“This is what we live for and I’m all about it,” said The Fish Friar Kitchen Manager, Michael Brown. “Just having the guests back, it really makes things nice.”

But of course it’s not without changes. Limited spaces and seating will be available, which means you’ll likely have to call ahead and reserve a spot. Besides following state guidelines, each restaurant will be operating differently.

For the Fish Friar Downtown, everything will be done online.

“You’ll place your order, we’ll send you a text message letting you know it’s ready, you’ll come down and grab your food from the front table by the door there and then you have the choice of sitting down at our patio and eating it, or taking it home,” said Brown.

For other restaurants, like Beer Belly Deli, the customer can choose to order online, order at the bar, or a have a waiter with social distancing.

“We're gonna offer all three for now just so that everyone feels comfortable and safe, I don’t want to alienate anybody,” said Monforte.

Restaurants were among some of the first businesses forced to close. Now that they’re one of the first to get closer to normal operation, it left Monforte overcome with emotion.



“I just miss people a lot. I miss my staff, having to let them three months ago was probably the hardest day of my life. Calling them last night, and saying ‘Anyone who’s comfortable coming back, It’s time’ was just great. It was great that everyone was so on board and excited. We need a little bit of beauty in the world right now,” said Monforte.

While these restaurants have outdoor seating all set, not all places are ready. The short notice from the state has many still working to make it available.