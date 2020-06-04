Outdoor dining is returning to the Finger Lakes Region.

What You Need To Know Phase 2 of reopening allows outdoor dining



Restaurant owners across the Finger Lakes say they're ready



For months, take-out was the only option for restaurants

After months of take-out only service, the Blu Wolf Bistro in Rochester is finally getting ready to seat customers again.

“It feels great to be able to do what we love. The staff’s been calling, they’re ready to go back to work," CEO Jason Snyder said. "We just miss the people. We’re in the business because we love people, and we’ve missed everybody.”

Governor Cuomo announced outdoor dining will be permitted as part of Phase 2 of New York’s reopening plan, and Snyder says they are ready to open 11 a.m. Thursday.

“The weather’s going to be great. The people need something to get outside, to be distracted from everything going on in the world. To just get together and be social,” Snyder said.

There will be 12 tables of four set out six feet apart. There will be rigorous sanitization, and employees must wear masks at all times.

“We’ve been training with the staff on the new sanitary guidelines," Snyder said. "The number one thing is to keep everyone safe, the number two thing is to just have fun again.”

At The Original Charbroil House in Greece, they’ve set up a large tent to accommodate everyone who would like to come out starting Thursday.

“I’ll probably buy eight or 10 more picnic tables, get them all out. So if people want to sit out in the sun, they can sit out in the sun," Owner Dave Palumbo said. "We’ll have regular tables, we brought some of our four and six rounds out here, so that we can figure out how to best serve everybody.”

Outdoor seating was something Palumbo and his wife Stacey have been fighting for, and they’re glad to see that it’s finally here.

“Three months, and now it’s like, ‘About time,’ and I think we’re at the point now where we’re ready to go,” Palumbo said.

Both restaurants are glad to get their employees back to work.

“A lot of them didn’t get unemployment yet, they need a place to work and it’s great to give them a place to work,” Snyder said.

But they’re also both glad to be serving the community again.

“It’s a big family here. Everyone comes, I got customers screaming through the windows at me, ‘Hey, come on out here,’ and I’m out here with my mask on, so it’s going to be cool to have people out here,” Palumbo said.