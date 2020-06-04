ORLANDO, Fla. — Video reportedly showing an Orange County deputy smashing a woman's car window during a traffic stop is "troubling" according to the sheriff, and is being investigated.

What You Need To Know Report: Deputy was trying to detain the driver for a traffic violation





Deputy smashed driver's window after she refused to leave the car



Sheriff Mina asked for a review of the deputy's actions

The incident happened along Curry Ford Road and Chickasaw Trail Wednesday night, while deputies were monitoring a peaceful protest for police reform.

The sheriff's office says the deputies say a vehicle stopped in a traffic lane with hazard lights on. A report filed by the deputy shows they got the driver to move the car, which she pulled into a nearby parking lot.

The video on social media shows a deputy asking the driver to step out of the vehicle. The sheriff's office report shows the deputy told the woman she was being detained for a traffic violation, but she refused to leave the car. They then say they would remove her if she didn't leave the vehicle.

The sheriff's office says a deputy tried to reach inside the car through the driver's open window to unlock the door, but the driver raised the window on the deputy's hand.

That's when, the sheriff's office said, the deputy broke the window with a baton. The driver was removed from the car and placed in handcuffs. She was taken to the hospital for injuries caused by the window shattering.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the deputy should have tried harder to de-escalate the situation, but how the stop was handled will be reviewed.

“I do find the video very troubling. Based on everything that’s going on in our community and around the nation, I find it very troubling at this time,” Mina said.

The sheriff's office says a review of the deputy's actions is underway.