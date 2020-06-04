ORLANDO, Fla. — For many, the month of June ushers in the full swing of summer, but for others, it brings a storm of emotions.

What You Need To Know Pulse mom Maria Wright has advocated for stricter gun laws in Florida



Some say more action was taken after Parkland massacre than Pulse



State funding for Orlando United Assistance Center slashed this year

June 12 will mark four years since the attack at Pulse nightclub, when a gunman killed 49, injured 53, and shattered a community forever.

“June is, for us, very difficult,” Maria Wright said.

Wright’s son, Jerry, was among the 49 killed that early morning. But, he is more than a number. Each person has their own story and are now inspiring efforts to create change in different ways.

“For me, it’s important to make people remember,” Wright said. “It’s important about remembering and realizing that people are dying and people are hurting and we need to do more about that.”

Wright went right to work in the days after her son’s death. Since then, she and her husband have marched and rallied, traveled to capitols in Tallahassee and Washington to petition for gun reform and other action.

In the four years since Pulse, there has been strides forward, both offensively and defensively.

“Florida has been called the 'NRA petri dish,' it’s been called the 'Gunshine State,' " Wright said. “It used to be these laws were passed without anybody evening noticing, and now we have a very robust gun violence prevention movement in Florida. These laws get noticed, and people will take action and we’ve been able to stop them.”

Since the massacre, Florida has imposed a three-day waiting period for purchasing a firearm, and raised the minimum age to buy a gun from 18 to 21. There has also been a ban on "bump stocks," which is an attachment that can allow firearm to fire rounds at a more rapid pace.

Those changes, however, have come not in direct response to Pulse, but more so after the deaths of 17 students and teachers February 14, 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“I like to be pragmatic,” Wright said. “Pulse was in June, the Legislature was not in session, there was no one in Tallahassee. Parkland was in February, in the middle of a session. People will recall there was quite a bit happening after Pulse on a national level in Washington.”

But sentiment remains that had more gun control action been taken after the Pulse attack, perhaps more lives — including those in Parkland — might have been saved.

That inaction, some say, was fueled by a lack of support of Florida’s LGBTQ community from state leaders.

“You had to twist then-Gov. Rick Scott’s arm to get him to even say ‘gay club’ or ‘LGBTQ,’ and unfortunately, we’ve not really seen movement from now Sen. Rick Scott,” state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D-Orlando) said. “It was a community they have shown total indifference and regard toward in the past and currently.”

Guillermo Smith was an activist prior to becoming the first openly LGBTQ Latin person elected to the Florida Legislature in 2016.

He says a lot still needs to be done to curb gun violence. For four legislative sessions since Pulse, Guillermo Smith has pushed a proposal to ban assault weapons in Florida, but legislative leaders have declined to put the bill up for a vote.

“There are so many things that can be done, but there has to be a commitment from our elected leaders,” Guillermo Smith said.

In his first year in office, Gov. Ron DeSantis faced backlash for a series of actions, including omitting mentions of the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities from his original Pulse Remembrance Proclamation. Many of the 49 victims at Pulse were LGBTQ and/or Hispanic.

DeSantis later blamed a staff error on the omission before sending out a revised version.

Spectrum News asked the Governor’s Office whether he would issue a proclamation this year for Pride Month or Pulse Remembrance but did not receive a response.

DeSantis has, however, appeared to show some outreach. He and first lady Casey DeSantis paid tribute to the victims June 12, 2019 by accepting Guillermo Smith’s invitation to visit Pulse nightclub and met with survivors, family members, laid flowers, and signed a memorial,

In his 2020 budget proposal, DeSantis also proposed $500,000 for the permanent Pulse memorial.

DeSantis hasn't yet signed this year’s budget, as some wonder whether the coronavirus pandemic may lead to the governor line-item vetoing the funding. The appropriation would bring the state’s commitment up to matching the $1 million in state funding already providing for a permanent memorial at Stoneman Douglas High School.

“I would consider that to be progress, but it is a very, very small baby step,” Guillermo Smith said. “If you show up, that’s part of the work, that’s part of the commitment, but you have to do more than show up. Where’s the action?”

Hours after taking office in 2019, DeSantis signed his first executive order, which applied to workplace discrimination protections for state workers. Advocates have long petitioned the governor to include the LGBTQ community in that order, but as of now, that has not happened.

At the time, DeSantis dismissed questions and calls for the inclusion.

"It’s also important that he signal to the Legislature that he would be willing to sign legislation that would protect all LGBTQ workers in the state, both public and private, from discrimination, which he has failed to do,” Guillermo Smith said.

Other actions advocates are pushing for include preserving services for those in the LGBTQ community, and specifically those impacted by the Pulse attack.

At the heart of that effort is the Orlando United Assistance Center. It offers a variety of counseling and services for survivors and victim family members. The center is now in threat of closing after federal grant funding has run dry. State representatives pushed for $600,000 in funding to keep the center open, but lawmakers this session allocated only $50,000.

“It’s something, but even that limited funding is vulnerable to veto by Gov. DeSantis,” Guillermo Smith said.

Some say it's further proof that Florida’s LGBTQ community at times remain an outcast in eyes of state leaders.

“There’s no question the response from state government was not fair and equitable when you compare Parkland to Pulse,” Guillermo Smith said. “The Orlando community, the Pulse community has had to beg and scrap for every penny of resources we’ve received from state government, which is very few and far between compared to what happened after Parkland."

Wright says a growing number of Floridians have the same goal in mind: protecting lives.

“My daughter found out she was expecting the week we buried Jerry,” Wright said. “So, we have another Jerry in our lives and for me, it’s important for both of my Jerrys, I’m doing this for them.”