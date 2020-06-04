ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Hurricane season for 2020 is anticipated to be an active one, but this year there will be added anxiety over coronavirus.

"It’s just even more anxiety for people as we approach what could already be a very stressful time of year," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA.

A new AAA survey found 42% of Floridians are less likely to evacuate this hurricane season over fears of contracting coronavirus.

That more than 40% is concerning says Joe Borries, Pinellas County Emergency Managment Operations Manager.

"If we’re asking you to evacuate or you’ve been ordered to evacuate, we would like them to heed that seriously and make arrangements,” said Borries.

Arrangements might look a little different this year.

"If they’re not comfortable in a shelter, we can understand that and actually we prefer that they don’t come to a shelter, right, we make them available if you need to, please make use of that," said Borries. "But to make arrangements with other families or friends or go to a hotel or a host home.”

No matter where you go, using sanitizer, practicing social distancing and wearing masks is recommended.

Eighty percent who would evacuate, said they would leave for a category 2 or greater.

"I guess they’re equating that with larger, bigger, stronger storms as rightfully they should, but a category one storm can still produce some damaging effects and storm surge,” said Borries.

Borries also reminds that storm surge and winds can be deadly. Still, 29% say they would not evacuate.

"I would prefer people understand the risk of COVID versus storm surge is quite the contrast there, so you really need to evacuate if we order an evacuation," he said.

And with social unrest across the country, could that impact decisions to stay home?

"If there’s a major storm that’s coming at a time like this and there’s continued unrest throughout the United States, it makes it very challenging for people to decide if they want to evacuate to another city not knowing what the conditions are going to be like there," said Jenkins, "So that’s just one more thing that people have to worry about.”

"I assure you, if we’re communicating about hurricanes we’re worried about your safety, over COVID, over protesting and that’s the most important to heed at the moment," said Borries.

With many Floridians more concerned this storm season, residents are reminded to: know their homes, know their risks, make a plan and to stay informed.

