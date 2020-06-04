MELBOURNE, Fla. — Just a couple days after Spring Break in March, Rick Fleming walked the empty halls of West Shore Junior/Senior High School, coming to grips with the reality his students weren't there.

"My heart bleeds for our kids, it really does," Fleming, the school's principal, said. "History found these kids."

Prom, Grad Bash, graduation were all canceled because of the worldwide pandemic.

"I saw a poster that was advertising for prom, and I swear, it brought a tear to my eye," said Fleming.

And with no end in sight, and nothing decided yet about schools reopening, Fleming, like many other school leaders, are in limbo.

"Backup to backup to backup plans is where we are at," Fleming said.

Brevard Public Schools is optimistic it will receive millions of dollars in educational stabilization funds from the CARES Act.

The district is expecting to receive between $14 million and $15 million in federal aid. It is still waiting for direction from the Florida Dept. of Education on how to apply for it.

The aid will help with unanticipated costs of COVID-19 and fund academics, plus help provide social and emotional support for students.

But the school system must share with Brevard-based private and charter schools, based on enrollment. Those metrics are causing problems for the district, which faces a $13 million shortfall due to enrollment decline and higher health care costs for teachers and staff.

It makes forming a school year budget in the midst of a pandemic more difficult, and that uncertainty trickles down to the schools.

"I plan a year and a half out, especially with curriculum, alignment and instruction and activities, and to not be able to do that is extremely difficult," Fleming said.

Fleming looks forward to the day students are back in class, walking the halls, and getting that educational experience.

"The uncertainty is the most difficult thing, and I'd say the best thing is the patience that people have shown," he said.

School system budget issues and COVID-19 relief aid will be discussed at a school board meeting June 16 in Viera.