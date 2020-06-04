CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Business owners in Charlotte are preparing for another major blow as the Republican National Convention considers whether or not to leave the Queen City.

Many of the industries affected, including hotels, restaurants, and transportation, are already suffering from COVID-19.

The RNC was expected to bring in more than $100 million for Charlotte.

Jeff Canady's transportation company, CLT Express, had 100 vehicles ready for the RNC, but now he's got around $500,000 on the line.

“It bothers me that two people on opposite sides can't get together to resolve a situation so it can be profitable for the city of Charlotte and the state of North Carolina,” Canady says.

Canady says he might have to sell some of his vehicles if the city loses the RNC.

Doug Stafford is a principal at Griffon Stafford Hospitality, which owns the Hilton Garden Inn in Concord.

It's a 20-minute drive from Uptown Charlotte, but most of the rooms were booked up for the RNC.

Stafford says a convention that will be unsafe doesn't make sense, but there might be a compromise.

“You could set up satellite sites so everybody who wants to participate and attend can be there and participate in some way, and the arena could be half full or a third full and still get the effect,” Stafford says.