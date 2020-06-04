TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island will start its phased reopening Thursday, June 11.

That was announced Thursday by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., which will also open its Orlando SeaWorld, Discovery Cove, and Aquatica parks on that day.

The reopening of the parks will include health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face covering requirements, and temperature screening.

A new online reservation system will also help manage capacity to allow for social distancing. The phased reopening plan was approved by the State of Florida.

“We have been eagerly awaiting the day to announce the reopening of Busch Gardens and Adventure Island, and we're so glad that day is here,” said Stewart Clark, president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. “The health and safety of our guests has always been our top priority and we're looking forward to delivering memorable experiences at our parks while addressing the important health and safety needs of our guests during this time.”

The Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island websites have detailed information about the measures guests can expect when the parks reopen, including key operational changes.



The parks will also require advance online reservations. Reservations will be available starting at 10 a.m. on June 8. Visit buschgardens.com/tampa/reservation and adventureisland.com/reservation for more details.