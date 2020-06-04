AUSTIN, Texas – As nationwide protests over police brutality against people of color continue, many are calling for communities to support black-owned businesses in their area.

The Greater Austin Black Chamber of Commerce hosts a list of businesses owned by black Austinites if you’re looking to find local businesses to support. You can see the full list here.

The list of businesses ranges from restaurants to services like photographers or catering companies.

&amp;nbsp;

Calls to support black-owned businesses also come at a time when many small businesses are already hurting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many businesses had to close their doors in order to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus and were just starting to reopen as riots and protests broke out.