NATIONWIDE (AP) – As protests stretch for days across the nation, several efforts are aiming to quell tension and potential violence, while still encouraging folks to march and speak about the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other African Americans.

Organizers say it's essential to de-escalate any conflict and to avoid theft, vandalism and clashes with police.

Some groups, such as Black Lives Matter, have use training and proven strategies.

Those include fluorescent vests or colored ribbons to designate legal aid, medical help or peacekeepers who can try to diffuse spats on the spot.

Other people are creating more informal networks as protests pop up, with many attendees who've never protested before.