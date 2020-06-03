TAMPA, Fla. — A University of South Florida graduate is issuing a unique challenge to celebrities and high-profile individuals who delivered online commencement speeches this year:



Be mentors to graduates from the Class of 2020.

What You Need To Know

:35 second video posted to YouTube



In the video, Renata Martins called on Selena Gomez, LeBron James, Tom Brady, and others



Martins hopes local business leaders will serve as mentors, as well



More Education stories

Renata Martins said she got the idea after listening to online commencement speeches from people like Oprah Winfrey and former President Obama.



"The word "mentorship" came to mind and I thought, "Why don't we get all of us together in this?" she said.

Martins made a :35 second video that she posted to her Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin and YouTube pages.

In it, she encourages each of the commencement speakers to become a mentor to a 2020 graduate.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

"Maybe somebody who went to the same school as them or somebody who has a really inspiring story and they want to help them. I think if we can work together, we're going too be able to solve this crisis much more effectively," Martins said.

She hopes the video will capture the attention of someone famous who wants to participate.

"I'm calling on you Selena Gomez, LeBron James, Tim Cook, Tom Brady," she said in the video.

Martins said many new graduates are hopeful they can make a difference in society.

"We're going to be the next doctors, the next business people, the next politicians. It's our vote, our voice, we have the power to do it but we can't do it by ourselves," she said.

She would like to see local business leaders become mentors, as well.

"That could be life changing for someone. Just imagine," she said.