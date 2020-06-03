ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is first major theme park in Florida to begin reopening amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as it opens its doors today to invited guests and passholders.

What You Need To Know Universal Orlando begins reopening theme parks



Invited guests and some passholders allowed in



Theme parks reopen to the public on June 5



New safety measures in place, including mandatory face masks

​​The milestone will be marked with an appearance by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is scheduled to speak from Universal CityWalk at about noon.

Universal's CEO has said the resort wants to invite guests back to the parks in a cautious and thoughtful way.

"We have worked hard to make sure our guests can enjoy their time with family and friends. Doing this the right way will take all of us -- and we need everyone’s help. Guests should follow our guidelines and continue to follow the recommendations of the CDC and health officials," Universal Parks & Resorts CEO Tom Williams said.

If you head back to Universal soon, you will need to wear a face mask. Temperature checks are also mandatory -- if your temperature is over 100.4 degrees, you won't be allowed in. Park capacity will also be limited. To limit contact between people, guests on rides will be spaced out, and groups will be seated together. And, there won't be single-rider lines for now.

At restaurants, Universal is also ramping up mobile ordering, offering single-use menus, and making contactless payment available.

Passholders are among the first group of guests able to visit the theme parks. Guests staying at the resort hotels, some of which started to reopen Tuesday, will also be allowed in before the park officially opens to the rest of the public Friday.

Universal Orlando has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic.