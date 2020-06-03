NATIONWIDE — The protests for George Floyd, the black man who was killed by a white police officer, can be seen on not just TV, but also on social media and the internet. That means children have access to not just news coverage, but also how people share what is happening.

A black father had to have a frank talk about Floyd and the protests to his children.

What You Need To Know Cecil Logan teaches his children about George Floyd



As a black father, he hopes that his children will not live in fear

Cecil Logan is raising five children, with the youngest is 5 years old, and Logan already teaching them how to interact with police.

“We teach them that whenever you see the police, you encounter the police, it’s always, ‘Yes sir, yes ma’am, no ma’am, no sir,’” he said.

As communities across the country mourn the death of Floyd, Logan is hoping his sons do not become the next hashtag.

“They want to know what did he and I said ‘Well, they said he used a $20 bill.’ And they said, ‘What was wrong with that?’ Then my 9 year old says, ‘It wasn’t even worth him dying.’”

Floyd had purchased cigarettes at a convenience store in Minneapolis and one of the employees accused him of buying with a counterfeit $20 bill. That is how the incident started that would eventually lead up to his death. Police officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on the handcuffed Floyd, which resulted in the man’s death, according to two autopsy reports.

Logan says he had to have an honest conversation with his children after they pulled up the video of Floyd’s death on YouTube.

Social media makes it hard to unplug from videos, pictures and posts of Floyd’s death. Therapists say the images can be traumatizing for children.

“When a child experiences something scary, through sight, sound, touch, taste, that nervous system gets activated and depending on the point of development, you’re also wiring for exceptions about the future,” said therapist Drea Tuott.

Logan’s hoping that his children can live in a world where they are not afraid.

“As parents, we don’t have to be fearful when our children leave out the door,” he said.