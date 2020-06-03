Stores at Destiny USA that have exterior entrances have reopened, but for interior stores, it's still a waiting game. Mike Theiss owns University Sport Shop, which is one of those businesses.

“We were all prepared to go, we were following all the guidelines that New York State had issued and then all of a sudden it was like we can’t open. It’s very frustrating.”

Theiss is one of dozens of owners that have been suffering over the last ten weeks.

“I can’t sustain being closed for 10 weeks. I have to dip into my savings and I can’t go on much longer unless we reopen," Theiss says.

After saying malls could open Friday, Governor Cuomo flipped the script, opting to keep them closed during Phase 2. Pyramid Management Group, which owns Destiny USA, issued a statement saying, ”We hope the state will reconsider it’s surprising decision over the coming days and urge it to allow enclosed shopping centers to open alongside other retailers in phase two.”

“I’m going to get a haircut this evening. I can go to the dentist office, that puts me in closer proximity with more people than would go to my store," Theiss says.



The shoppers who have been itching to get in some retail time agree. We caught Nick Johnson on his way out of Dicks Sporting Goods.

“I think it should. We can go to Wal-Mart. You’ve got 1,000 people at Wal Mart and there’s like 15 people in here.”

Shantaneque Waller feels the same way.

“I agree the mall should be reopened. People are bored, it’s messing with people’s sanity. It needs to be reopened.”



There's also many new safety and sanitizing measures in place, which Johnson noticed during his shopping trip. “There’s a lot of space in there. There’s lines kind of like Wal Mart which way to go up, which way to go down. There’s sanitation, everyone is wearing gloves, masks, things over the registers, the sneeze guards, and everyone is keeping their distance.”



Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says he hopes to see malls open before Phase 3.