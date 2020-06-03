Elmwood's Sunshine and Bluebirds is one of the places that is able to resume in-store shopping now that the Western New York region has entered Phase 2 of reopening.

What You Need To Know Stores have restrictions to help stop the spread of COVID-19

Everyone must wear a mask

Social distancing is important

"Seeing these stores open up has been great. Being able to get out and especially with my friends, doing it while social distancing," says Allie Plsnick, a Syracuse resident.

To help with that, Sunshine and Bluebirds is making sure that customers stay six feet apart while waiting to checkout by putting X's on the floor. Hand sanitizer is placed by the front door, the number of people inside the shop is limited, and everyone is required to wear a mask.

"Wearing my mask is definitely still important because this is still a huge pandemic. And just seeing people and being out is great," Plsnick. adds

The Jacqueline Shoppe, a ready-to-wear special occasion store in Williamsville, is another place which is now open again. The owner says that getting ready for this phase involved many hours of work.

"Of course I did it all on my own. I had to move the winter clothing off the floor and steam all the new merchandise for spring and get that on the floor because we closed on March 21, so that was the end of winter," says Jacquelyn Blemel, The Jacqueline Shoppe owner.

Some of their precautions include special occasion fittings being limited to two people to a party, and no more than four people in the store at a time. Everything is wiped down and if clothing is tried on, but not purchased, it will be steamed.

"And we certainly will take all precautions for safety for our customers and for the staff," Blemel says.

Though the shopping experience is different now, people say they are grateful to be able to get out and they understand the importance of the restrictions.