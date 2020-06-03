SANFORD, Fla. — As protests continue in cities across the U.S. following the death of George Floyd, one Central Florida community remembering 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, who was shot and killed just a few miles away from the Goldsboro community in Sanford.

Pasha Baker runs the Goldsboro Museum, which includes a permanent memorial for Trayvon Martin.

“Things like this, you pour salt on an open wound. You really do. The wound has never healed,” Baker said.

Trayvon Martin was killed in 2012 while walking back home from a convenience store. George Zimmerman, the man who shot and killed Trayvon Martin, was found not guilty of second-degree murder in 2013.

Baker said George Floyd’s death brings up a lot of the same emotions she had following the Martin shooting.

“History has repeated itself once again, hasn’t it? It really has,” Baker said. “It’s a lot to take in. I believe it’s a lot of pain. It’s a lot of anger.”

She said since Martin’s death, there have been several more senseless murders of African American men. However, she said the death of George Floyd could be different — it could be a tipping point for meaningful change.

“Enough is enough at a certain time. And I think you’re seeing all those generational struggles, from generation to generation that has played out over the years,” Baker said.

She said the change has to happen throughout society — in people’s homes, offices, police departments, and in governments large and small. Baker said she’s hopeful with the nationwide protest, there’s enough momentum to eventually make it happen.

“Change won’t happen overnight. This has been going on for 400 plus years. It will not happen overnight. It’s going to take time.”