For communities such as Alexandria Bay, that depends so heavily on tourism this season, well there hasn't been one. But the change of a local law, a small change involving alcohol and where people can have it not only helping some businesses make some much needed sales, but it helping restaurants without outdoor seating.

Anna Ruegner and her family made the trip from Binghamton to Alexandria Bay for the week -- a vacation. Wednesday afternoon they got lunch, take out of course, and sat down at a picnic table nearby to eat. Anna also wanted to try an 'Adult' alcohol slushie she had heard about from Dark Island Spirits, just up the road.

Had it been just a day later, Thursday, she could have had that drink on Dark Islands' outdoor seating area. Also though, because it was a day too early, if she was in just about any other community, she would have had to have brought it back where they were staying to drink it. However, Anna was in Alexandria Bay, which recently amended its open container law. She was able to bring the drink to a public picnic table and enjoy it.

"I think it's a great plan. I'm not drinking it all over, just designated areas," Ruegner said. "It's nice and cool. Everyone is going to need one this weekend. It's a good idea."

It was about three weeks ago, the village decided to take advantage of the state allowing municipalities to adjust open container laws, as restaurants were shut down except for takeout.

People can now purchase a drink from a restaurant and walk that drink to one of the villages designated public areas to enjoy it.

Anna was actually at one, at the tables downtown. There's also an area to right of Uncle Sam's Boat Tours and one behind the pavilion near River Hospital.

Changing the law was first and foremost a way to ensure not only restaurants, but the entire village could survive this pandemic.

"People are not going to come to this community if there is not a place for them to eat and drink. They're not going to shop retail if they cannot eat. They're not going to eat if a restaurant has to close because it can't make any revenue because it can't sell a drink with that food," Roger Reifensnyder, Dark Island Spirits Founder said.

With Governor Cuomo's announcement that restaurants could offer outdoor seating starting Thursday, the move was also about thinking ahead. Understanding outdoor seating would come before indoor seating, the open container change allows those without outdoor seating to level the playing field, as they can still sell that drink and people won't have to go home to drink it. They can use these nearby areas.

"We know it has value. It's hard to quantify what the value is, but we know it has value," Reifensnyder said, telling Spectrum News that all of the village's businesses deserve the best chance at success.

And with so much of the early season missed, every little consideration helps.