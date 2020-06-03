ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Major League Soccer is one step closer to resuming play.

What You Need To Know MLS Players Association ratify new collective bargaining agreement



Agreement means 2020 season can resume



Plan being considered to hold tournament in Florida

The MLS Players Association on Wednesday that it had ratified a new collective bargaining agreement to resume the season. The agreement runs through the 2025 season.

“Today’s vote also finalizes a plan to resume the 2020 season and provide players with certainty for the months ahead,” the MLSPA said in a statement announcing the deal. “It allows our members to move forward and continue to compete in the game they love.”

The MLS season was suspended in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

MLS is reportedly considering a plan that would include the league’s 26 teams to compete in a tournament this summer in Florida. The site of the tournament would be Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sport Complex. Under the plan, the teams and limited staff would be housed in nearby hotels to create a "bubble." Games would be played at the complex without spectators.

The MLS is just one of the sports leagues considering ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex as a place for its games. The NBA confirmed last month that it was in talks with Disney to resume its season at the venue.