TEXAS – The grocery retailer giant in the Lone Star State is providing some clarification on its face mask policy.

What You Need To Know

H-E-B strongly encouraging face masks



No policy requiring faces masks



Retailer abiding by local official orders

In a statement to Spectrum News, H-E-B said there is no requirement for face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, but instead a strong encouragement following local orders from cities and counties implementing required masks and face coverings in public places.

Below is the full H-E-B Mask/Face Covering Statement:

“The CDC, State of Texas, and local health officials strongly recommend the use of masks or facial coverings in public spaces. As Texans Helping Texans, we wear masks to keep each other and our families safe. Social distancing, wearing masks, proper hand washing, and sanitization are all things we do to help keep Texas healthy. H-E-B strongly encourages the use of masks or facial coverings by all our customers in all stores. H-E-B requires the use of masks or facial coverings by all our Partners and vendors in customer facing and close contact positions.”

H-E-B has been a strong voice during the coronavirus pandemic in Texas, from adjusting store hours for additional stocking to providing more convenient shopping options for those at high risk.