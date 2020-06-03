TEXAS -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday announced details of what is permitted in the latest phase of the state’s plan to reopen the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Among other loosened restrictions, nearly all businesses may immediately expand capacity to 50 percent.

What You Need To Know

Gov. Abbott announced Phase 3 of plan to reopen Texas economy on Wednesday



Permits nearly all businesses to immediately expand to 50% capacity



Bars may immediately expand to 50% occupancy if patrons are seated



Restaurants can expand to 75% occupancy beginning June 12

Here’s a breakdown of Phase 3:

Effective June 3:

Minus a few exceptions, all Texas businesses currently operating at 25 percent capacity may expand to 50 percent. Bars may expand to 50 percent occupancy so long as patrons are seated. Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with fewer than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 may open at 50 percent capacity. Also, restaurants may expand maximum table capacity from six to 10 persons.

Effective June 12:

Restaurants may expand occupancy to 75 percent.

Effective June 19:

Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 may open at 50 percent capacity.

Special provisions have been made for large gatherings including Fourth of July celebrations. Public health officials are to collaborate with local officials to make determinations. More information is available on the Open Texas website.

Abbott said that between May 26 and June 2, 45 percent of new COVID-19 cases in Texas came from jails or prisons, meatpacking plants and nursing homes.

As of June 3, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are an estimated 20,678 active COVID-19 cases in the state. The virus has so far claimed 1,734 lives in Texas, and an estimated 45,858 people have recovered.