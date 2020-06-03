ORLANDO, Fla. — Bars, movie theaters and bowling alleys will be able to reopen under Phase 2 of Florida's reopening plan.

Gov. DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday from Universal Orlando resort. Phase 2 reopening would start Friday.

Bars and night clubs would operate consistent with guidance and seating occupancy, and restaurants will be able to seat customers at bars.

Movie theaters and bowling alleys will be able to reopen with 50 percent capacity, while following sanitation and social distancing rules.

Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties will not be part of the reopening Friday.

