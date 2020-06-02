SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota police officer is on leave and under investigation after video surfaced showing him with his knee on a man's neck.

The department was tagged in a social media post showing a video of the incident, which occurred in May.

According to authorities, the video shows the officer kneeling on the head and neck of a man. Officials said though the officer eventually moved his leg to the individual’s back, this tactic is not taught, used or advocated by the Sarasota Police Department.

Protests have erupted nationwide after the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes even as he pleaded for air.

Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino initiated a formal internal affairs investigation and placed the officer on leave. The officer's name has not been released.

Authorities said the man in the video did not require medical attention or complain of any injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.